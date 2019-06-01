Globeflex Capital L P Has $935,000 Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 331,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 18.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after buying an additional 211,019 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 696.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stanley J. Sutula III acquired 5,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 10,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $99,492. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th.

PBI opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $722.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.46. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $868.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.04 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 99.26%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Pitney Bowes announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

