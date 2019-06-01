GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Director Plc Glaxosmithkline Buys 385,714 Shares

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 385,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,399,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Plc Glaxosmithkline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 325,000 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.74. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $42.36.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 171.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shore Capital cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,260,940 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Pathlight Investors LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, Voit & Company LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

