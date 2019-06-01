Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 40,522 Shares of Alcoa Corp (AA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,912,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $50,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period.

NYSE AA opened at $21.19 on Friday. Alcoa Corp has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $50.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

