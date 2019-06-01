Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Receives $83.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.65 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 111.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genesee & Wyoming stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.22. 488,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.57. Genesee & Wyoming has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $96.57.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $558.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.71 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Genesee & Wyoming will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

