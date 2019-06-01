General Electric (GE) Holdings Reduced by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of General Electric by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.16 price objective (up from $1.06) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of General Electric to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

NYSE:GE opened at $9.44 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,709,756 shares of company stock worth $45,535,810. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/general-electric-ge-holdings-reduced-by-peak-asset-management-llc.html.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.