FY2019 EPS Estimates for EPR Properties (EPR) Lowered by Analyst

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for EPR Properties in a report released on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.29 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.45.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.03 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 42.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EPR Properties to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $84.00 price target on EPR Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EPR Properties from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.69. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $59.80 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $382,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Newman, Jr. sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $40,216.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,658.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,506 shares of company stock valued at $500,937. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

