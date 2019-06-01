Friendz Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, Friendz has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, IDEX, Mercatox and HitBTC. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $102,102.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Friendz Profile

Friendz was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,137,860,972 tokens and its circulating supply is 474,554,643 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitMart, Mercatox, DragonEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

