Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,521 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 47.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $48.06 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

In related news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $163,381.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Randich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,247 shares of company stock worth $1,338,571 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

