Fortress Investment Group LLC Takes $10.24 Million Position in Gores Metropoulos (GMHIU)

Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos (OTCMKTS:GMHIU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,240,000. Gores Metropoulos comprises about 1.0% of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos in the first quarter valued at about $15,360,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos in the first quarter valued at about $13,568,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos in the first quarter valued at about $4,608,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos in the first quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos in the first quarter valued at about $1,024,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMHIU opened at $10.35 on Friday. Gores Metropoulos has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Gores Metropoulos, Inc is a blank check company. The company is based in Beverly Hills, California.

