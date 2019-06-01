FormulaFolio Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.9% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 35,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 7,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $119.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $112.06 and a one year high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.39.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

