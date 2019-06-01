First Trust Advisors LP Has $24.64 Million Position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $24,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 118.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.85. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $552.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.15 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John P. Mcginnis sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $141,749.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

