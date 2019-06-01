First of Long Island (FLIC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

Get First of Long Island alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FLIC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of First of Long Island in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.70. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First of Long Island news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $67,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 425.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 659.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First of Long Island (FLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.