First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $18.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Financial Northwest an industry rank of 206 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $159,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFNW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 910,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,081,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 357,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 23.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. 19,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,836. The firm has a market cap of $157.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $21.82.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.28 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 16.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

