Finisar Target of Unusually High Options Trading (FNSR)

Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,036 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,162% compared to the average volume of 90 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNSR. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Finisar in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,550,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Finisar in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,594,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Finisar in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,944,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Finisar in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Finisar by 37.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,139,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,735,000 after buying an additional 854,760 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNSR opened at $20.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. Finisar has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $327.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.27 million. Finisar had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Finisar will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Finisar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

