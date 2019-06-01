Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 189 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $2,273,919.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.99, for a total transaction of $1,286,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,658 shares of company stock valued at $18,864,994. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $415.56 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.79 and a 52 week high of $557.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.48. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $536.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.38.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

