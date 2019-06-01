Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires New Position in Spotify (SPOT)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,565,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,913 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify in the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 69,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SPOT opened at $125.58 on Friday. Spotify has a 52 week low of $103.29 and a 52 week high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Spotify in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Spotify from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Spotify from $182.00 to $172.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.73.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

