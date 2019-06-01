Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) to announce sales of $146.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmer Bros’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.80 million and the lowest is $146.00 million. Farmer Bros reported sales of $149.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmer Bros will report full year sales of $600.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $599.90 million to $601.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $616.88 million, with estimates ranging from $608.55 million to $625.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($3.11). The firm had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.03 million. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet cut Farmer Bros from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Farmer Bros in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut Farmer Bros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

FARM traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.32. 64,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $312.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.92 and a beta of 0.15. Farmer Bros has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

In related news, major shareholder Levin Easterly Partners Llc purchased 21,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $407,876.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 724,157 shares of company stock valued at $14,024,525. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros in the first quarter worth $250,000. Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Farmer Bros by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Farmer Bros by 63.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

