Fabrinet (FN) Position Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,366,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,376,000 after buying an additional 139,336 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $8,955,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 71,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 47,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,800,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,426,354.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FN opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Fabrinet has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $398.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

