eXp World (EXPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. eXp World has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $19.72.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.00 million. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 72.09% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 153.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that eXp World will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eXp World news, insider Alan M. Goldman sold 8,333 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $91,912.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Stanwood Miller sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $107,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,879 shares of company stock worth $4,249,005. Company insiders own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of eXp World by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of eXp World by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 117.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of eXp World by 4.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of eXp World by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

