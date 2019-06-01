Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,916,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,700 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exela Technologies were worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Exela Technologies by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Exela Technologies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the third quarter valued at $727,000. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on XELA. ValuEngine cut Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exela Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELA opened at $2.19 on Friday. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $7.34.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $403.77 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

