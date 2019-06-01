Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (ESQ) Holdings Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 32.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 185,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $22.80 on Friday. Esquire Financial Holdings Inc has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $171.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (ESQ) Holdings Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/esquire-financial-holdings-inc-esq-holdings-reduced-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

Esquire Financial Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.