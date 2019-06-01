Equifax (EFX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EFX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.27.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $120.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Equifax has a 12 month low of $88.68 and a 12 month high of $138.69.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Equifax by 0.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 555,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Equifax by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,212,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,594,647,000 after purchasing an additional 65,505 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Equifax by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Equifax by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 52,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

