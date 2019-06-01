Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,710,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 698,882 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $61,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,950,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,194,000 after buying an additional 5,037,182 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,802,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 575.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 468,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 399,188 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,791,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 978,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,752,000 after buying an additional 240,012 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

