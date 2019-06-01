Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $46.39 Million Holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (IXUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 798,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,102 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK were worth $46,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 14.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000.

Shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK has a twelve month low of $1,050.00 and a twelve month high of $1,260.00.

