Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Stake Increased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 51,601,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,951,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,076,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,514,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,763 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,421,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,921,000 after acquiring an additional 192,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,394,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,115,000 after acquiring an additional 355,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,663,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.53.

NYSE EMR opened at $60.24 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 57.99%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

