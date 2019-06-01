Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Stake Increased by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.53.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

