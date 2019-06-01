Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Holdings Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $116,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.1% during the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, Director Olivier Leonetti purchased 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $49,820.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,043.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis J. Hutchins sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $967,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,957. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $74.49. 1,840,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $64.46 and a 12 month high of $89.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.79.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

