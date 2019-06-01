e-Chat Market Capitalization Achieves $69,718.00 (ECHT)

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, e-Chat has traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Chat token can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, P2PB2B and Exrates. e-Chat has a market cap of $69,718.00 and $1.06 million worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $721.52 or 0.08442196 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00037270 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001553 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012840 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000618 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

e-Chat (CRYPTO:ECHT) is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,379,172 tokens. e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for e-Chat is echat.io

e-Chat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Chat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Chat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

