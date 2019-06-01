Dynex Capital Inc (DX) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,368 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 15.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,423,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,940,000 after buying an additional 580,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,329,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 544,936 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,776,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 54,853 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 916,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 226,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 592,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

NYSE:DX opened at $5.50 on Friday. Dynex Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $405.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynex Capital Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.63%.

DX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Nomura initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynex Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Dynex Capital Inc (DX) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/dynex-capital-inc-dx-shares-bought-by-globeflex-capital-l-p.html.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.