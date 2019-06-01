Dragonglass (DGS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Dragonglass (CURRENCY:DGS) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, Dragonglass has traded down 29% against the dollar. Dragonglass has a market capitalization of $77,578.00 and $1.00 worth of Dragonglass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonglass token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00385174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.04 or 0.02214079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001538 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00161809 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Dragonglass Profile

Dragonglass’ total supply is 1,499,592,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,731,339 tokens. Dragonglass’ official website is dragonglass.com . Dragonglass’ official Twitter account is @dragonglasscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dragonglass’ official message board is medium.com/dragonglasscom

Dragonglass Token Trading

Dragonglass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonglass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonglass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonglass using one of the exchanges listed above.

