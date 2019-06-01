Dollar Tree (DLTR) Upgraded at TheStreet

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.37.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $101.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $78.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 11,667 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $1,185,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael A. Witynski sold 6,380 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $656,055.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,138.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,642. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

