Dollar General Corp. (DG) Position Boosted by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Dollar General by 10,128.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,752,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 9,656,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,207,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,135,000 after buying an additional 2,709,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $216,226,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,278,000 after buying an additional 1,278,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,575,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,321,000 after buying an additional 585,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 16,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $1,990,331.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,495.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 38,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $4,632,894.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,762,321.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,255 shares of company stock worth $17,037,351. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $127.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.55. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $86.87 and a one year high of $128.07. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/dollar-general-corp-dg-position-boosted-by-pittenger-anderson-inc.html.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.