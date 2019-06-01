Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,255,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,916 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $30,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,970,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,501,000 after acquiring an additional 45,309 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 783,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 482,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 422,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 138,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 39,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

NYSE:CPF opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.01. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $30.82.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 24.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director John C. Dean sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $608,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,367.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Dean sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,052,550. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

