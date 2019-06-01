DHI Group (DHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

DHX has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on DHI Group from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised DHI Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised DHI Group from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th.

Shares of DHI Group stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.83. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.14 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,898. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in DHI Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DHI Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

