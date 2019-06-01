Deutsche Bank (DBK) Given a €8.40 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DBK. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €7.80 ($9.07) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Barclays set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Bank presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.62 ($8.86).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

FRA DBK opened at €6.09 ($7.08) on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 12 month high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.