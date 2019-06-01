Delaney Dennis R Has $501,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Delaney Dennis R trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Oracle were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in Oracle by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $64,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,664,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,585,339.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $204,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,473,750 shares of company stock worth $133,883,350. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nomura reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Oracle to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Oracle from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Oracle to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $213.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $55.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 27.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

