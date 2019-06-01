DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $12,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTD shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $755.00 price target (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $742.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $658.80.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $723.09 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $500.74 and a 12 month high of $762.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $679.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.55 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 95.67%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.00, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,107,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,300 shares of company stock worth $30,702,178. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

