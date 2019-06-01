DEEX (DEEX) Hits Market Cap of $678,225.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. DEEX has a total market cap of $678,225.00 and $3,509.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEEX has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013058 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

