Dana (DAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

Get Dana alerts:

DAN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dana from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $21.00 price target on Dana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.88.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Dana had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James D. Kellett sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $45,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,517,000. Precision Path Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Dana by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. Precision Path Capital LP now owns 1,370,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,673,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Dana by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,384,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,876,000 after buying an additional 832,815 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dana by 373.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 922,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after buying an additional 727,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Dana by 1,263.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 784,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 726,515 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.