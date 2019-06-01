DA Davidson Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canada Goose in a research report issued on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Canada Goose’s FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.85 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.32 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $33.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.69. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

