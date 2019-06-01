Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.50). Cytokinetics reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 269.27% and a negative net margin of 303.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

CYTK stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 7.09. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $593.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 5.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

