CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Bought by Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 764.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1,871.4% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director C David Brown II acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,685.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.71 per share, for a total transaction of $506,016.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,446,538.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $52.37 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

