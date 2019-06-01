Critical Analysis: Infinera (INFN) and Sonim Technologies (SONM)

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) and Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.3% of Infinera shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Infinera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Infinera and Sonim Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinera 1 8 2 1 2.25 Sonim Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infinera presently has a consensus target price of $7.73, suggesting a potential upside of 148.47%. Given Infinera’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Infinera is more favorable than Sonim Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Infinera and Sonim Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinera -29.68% -20.02% -9.58% Sonim Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infinera and Sonim Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinera $943.38 million 0.59 -$214.29 million ($0.64) -4.86 Sonim Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sonim Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Infinera.

Summary

Infinera beats Sonim Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications. It also provides Infinera hiT 7300, mTera Series, 7100 Series, 7090 Family, and 8600 Series; Infinera XTM Series packet-optical transport platform that enables high-performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; Infinera Groove G30; and Infinera Cloud Xpress Family designed to meet the varying needs of ICPs, communication service providers, Internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators. In addition, the company offers Infinera FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels. Further, it provides transcend software suite; Infinera CNOS, a hardware-independent network operating system; and a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves telecommunications service providers, Internet content providers, cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education institutions, enterprise customers, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc. provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services. Sonim Technologies, Inc. sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as NaviSpin.com, Inc. and changed its name to Sonim Technologies, Inc. in December 2001. Sonim Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

