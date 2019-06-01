Creditbit (CRB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $86,792.00

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, Creditbit has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Creditbit has a market capitalization of $86,792.00 and $580.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditbit token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.01928945 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001248 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000191 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009124 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Creditbit

Creditbit (CRB) is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,900,214 tokens. The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org . Creditbit’s official website is www.creditbit.org . Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Creditbit Token Trading

Creditbit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

