Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€100.00” Price Target for Safran (SAF)

Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €121.50 ($141.28) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €127.55 ($148.31).

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of SAF opened at €117.70 ($136.86) on Friday. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($107.40).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.