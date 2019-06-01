Costco Wholesale (COST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06, Morningstar.com reports. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $239.58 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $251.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.07%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director John W. Meisenbach purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $242.65 per share, with a total value of $727,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,927.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $965,208.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,998.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,576. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,457,639 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,328,292,000 after buying an additional 158,722 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,823 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 119,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $247.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.59.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

