Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 24,766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.6% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $239.58 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $251.01. The stock has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $242.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $220.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.59.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,097,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $965,208.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,998.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,576. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

