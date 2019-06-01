Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in First American Financial Corp (FAF)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First American Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,907,000 after acquiring an additional 55,668 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 1,170.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in First American Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 358,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 70,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

In other First American Financial news, insider Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 26,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 35,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $1,918,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,235 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FAF stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. First American Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. First American Financial had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on shares of First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.88 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/cornerstone-advisors-inc-acquires-new-position-in-first-american-financial-corp-faf.html.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.