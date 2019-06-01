Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 82,248 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,248 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 24.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Noble Financial set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $767.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $14.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.71 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

