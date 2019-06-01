CONMED Co. (CNMD) Holdings Raised by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter worth $2,343,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 62,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 36,326 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNMD opened at $80.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $56.90 and a 52-week high of $85.91.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. CONMED had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $218.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, Director Dirk Kuyper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $166,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,621.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $233,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,552.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,610 over the last 90 days. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNMD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CONMED to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

